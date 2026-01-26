Palantir's UK head Louis Mosley says Zelensky gave them a compelling offer:

"He painted this picture of a Ukraine, that he described like the Israel of Europe..."

Mosley is the grandson of Oswald Mosley, leader of the British Union of Fascists.

A fascist's heir. A surveillance firm. A pitch to become a militarized garrison state. What could go wrong?

Adding:

Gaza to Donbass: How Israel and Ukraine Built a Fascist, Transnational War Machine

Across two battlefields, one scarred by siege, the other by shelling, an unholy alliance of Zionist settlers and Ukrainian fascists wages a war against history’s unwanted.

From IDF-trained Azov fighters and Israeli PMCs in Ukraine, to Ukrainian militants surfacing in militarized Gaza aid ops—this isn’t coincidence. It’s infrastructure.

Palantir, Anduril, Elbit Systems.

AI drones. Biometric fences.

Shared ideologies. Shared enemies. Shared tools.

In a West drunk on racialized supremacy and privatized war, these forces are not defending their nations.

They are refining extermination.

