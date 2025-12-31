BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
SILVER & Samsung CEO LEAKED EMERGENCY Memo. Ai-BoringCurrency.
535 views • 1 day ago

Full Presentation:

LEAKED: Samsung CEO Emergency Call - Needs 50M Oz, COMEX Offers 5M

Ai-BoringCurrency Explains.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EpgKJ3R0VDM

Ai-BoringCurrency: "On December 18th, 2025, Samsung Electronics held an emergency procurement meeting at their Seoul headquarters that reveals the silver shortage is no longer theoretical - it's operational reality affecting the world's largest electronics manufacturer. A leaked internal memo shows Samsung requested 50 million ounces of physical silver from COMEX for Q1-Q2 2026 production. COMEX offered 5.2 million ounces. That's 10.4% fulfillment. This isn't a supply tightness, this is structural collapse of the delivery mechanism when industrial buyers who actually need metal discover the vault is empty."

"Samsung operates the largest battery manufacturing facility in the Western Hemisphere in Texas, requiring 16.8 million ounces annually just for that one facility. Add smartphone production (270 million units requiring 2.1 million oz), memory chip fabrication (8.4 million oz), OLED display panels (6.3 million oz), and appliance manufacturing (3.8 million oz)..."



Keywords
marketssilverfinancesamsungprecious metalssilver shortage
