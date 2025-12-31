SILVER & Samsung CEO LEAKED EMERGENCY Memo. Ai-BoringCurrency.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Full Presentation:
LEAKED: Samsung CEO Emergency Call - Needs 50M Oz, COMEX Offers 5M
Ai-BoringCurrency Explains.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EpgKJ3R0VDM
Ai-BoringCurrency: "On December 18th, 2025, Samsung Electronics held an emergency procurement meeting at their Seoul headquarters that reveals the silver shortage is no longer theoretical - it's operational reality affecting the world's largest electronics manufacturer. A leaked internal memo shows Samsung requested 50 million ounces of physical silver from COMEX for Q1-Q2 2026 production. COMEX offered 5.2 million ounces. That's 10.4% fulfillment. This isn't a supply tightness, this is structural collapse of the delivery mechanism when industrial buyers who actually need metal discover the vault is empty."
"Samsung operates the largest battery manufacturing facility in the Western Hemisphere in Texas, requiring 16.8 million ounces annually just for that one facility. Add smartphone production (270 million units requiring 2.1 million oz), memory chip fabrication (8.4 million oz), OLED display panels (6.3 million oz), and appliance manufacturing (3.8 million oz)..."