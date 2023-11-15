Create New Account
'PROOF GAZA HOSPITAL WAS A HAMAS HIDEOUT!
EARTH SHAKING NEWS
Published 20 hours ago

PROOF EVIL HAMAS IS USING CIVILIAN TARGETS TO HIDE THEIR EVIL AGENDA. SAD! EVERY TIME THERE'S WAR OR A COLD WAR INNOCENT HUMANS ARE SACRIFICED ON BOTH SIDES. WHY AREN'R EVIL POLITICIANS HELD ACCOUNTABLE FOR THE SHEER EVIL IN THIS WORLD? IT'S ALWAYS PEOPLE LIKE YOU AND I THAT ARE MURDERED! THE WORLD IS TRULY AN EVIL PLACE ISN'T IT? PREP, ARMUP, PRAY AND STAY THE HELL OUT OF THE WAY...

