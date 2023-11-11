Create New Account
Joe Biden is the Most Promising President in Living Memory
Brian Ruhe
107 Subscribers
75 views
Published Yesterday

I filmed this on Feb. 15, 2021, almost a month after President Joe Biden was sworn into office.
Today, what I said then, has come to pass and is even truer than I imagined, then! Please get behind President Biden and work tirelessly for his re-election.

trumppresidentjoe bidenbrian ruhe

