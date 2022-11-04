Episode 17 of The Jim Gale Show: Challenging Mainstream Perceptions of Medicine with Dr. Tom Cowan

In this episode, guest and bestselling author Dr. Tom Cowan, a physician for 40 years, challenges much of our programming about medicine.
He stresses the importance of checking out information first before believing what we are told, and asking others how they arrive at their decisions, thoughts, or claims.
To listen to the whole episode: https://unite.live/food-forest-abundance/the-jim-gale-show?recording_id=1596
Make sure to tune in every Friday as we release our newest episodes.
The Jim Gale Show is now available on Apple, Spotify, Amazon, YouTube, Podcast Addict, Unite, and many other platforms.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.