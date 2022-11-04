Episode 17 of The Jim Gale Show: Challenging Mainstream Perceptions of Medicine with Dr. Tom Cowan

In this episode, guest and bestselling author Dr. Tom Cowan, a physician for 40 years, challenges much of our programming about medicine.



He stresses the importance of checking out information first before believing what we are told, and asking others how they arrive at their decisions, thoughts, or claims.



To listen to the whole episode: https://unite.live/food-forest-abundance/the-jim-gale-show?recording_id=1596

Make sure to tune in every Friday as we release our newest episodes.

The Jim Gale Show is now available on Apple, Spotify, Amazon, YouTube, Podcast Addict, Unite, and many other platforms.