TREASONOUS CORRUPTION IN NEW MEXICO HALLS OF POWER WITH ERIN CLEMENTS
Published 15 hours ago

Erin Clements, the founder of New Mexico Audit Force, lays out exactly what the New Mexico criminal syndicate is achieving so far in the 2023 Legislative session. Senator Ivey-Soto leads the way with the support of Maggie Toulouse-Oliver, our 'too-loose' with the votes, Secretary of State.

Toulouse-Oliver is on the cusp of been exposed now as a result of Jim Jordan's investigation.

Something you can do to help - call Senator Jim Jordan's office and ask him to investigate her involvement in the Twitter censorship/ election interference: 202-225-2676


https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/02/nms-secretary-state-maggie-toulouse-oliver-paid-nm-senator-daniel-ivey-soto-nearly-1-million-taxpayer-money-county-clerk/


https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/02/new-mexicos-corrupt-senator-daniel-ivey-soto-hiding-backers-clients/

