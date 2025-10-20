Grass Alfalfa Pellet Machine & Pellet Production Line | Turn Grass Into High-Quality Pellets Easily!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Looking for an efficient way to turn grass and alfalfa into high-density, nutritious pellets? 🌿
The RICHI Grass Alfalfa Pellet Machine & Pellet Production Line is your ideal solution!
✅ Suitable for a wide range of raw materials — grass, alfalfa, hay, clover, and more.
✅ Professional design for stable operation, high output, and low energy consumption.
✅ Ideal for livestock farms, feed mills, and biomass fuel producers.
From drying and crushing to pelleting and cooling — we provide a complete, automated solution to make your production easy and profitable. 💪
Whether you’re making animal feed pellets or biomass pellets, RICHI can customize your Grass Alfalfa Pellet Production Line according to your capacity and budget.
🌐 Website: https://richipelletizer.com/
https://richipelletizer.com/alfalfa-pellet-machine/
📧 Email: [email protected]
📞 Tel/WhatsApp/Wechat: +86 15238494867