Grass Alfalfa Pellet Machine & Pellet Production Line | Turn Grass Into High-Quality Pellets Easily!
19 views • 2 days ago

Looking for an efficient way to turn grass and alfalfa into high-density, nutritious pellets? 🌿
The RICHI Grass Alfalfa Pellet Machine & Pellet Production Line is your ideal solution!

✅ Suitable for a wide range of raw materials — grass, alfalfa, hay, clover, and more.
✅ Professional design for stable operation, high output, and low energy consumption.
✅ Ideal for livestock farms, feed mills, and biomass fuel producers.

From drying and crushing to pelleting and cooling — we provide a complete, automated solution to make your production easy and profitable. 💪

Whether you’re making animal feed pellets or biomass pellets, RICHI can customize your Grass Alfalfa Pellet Production Line according to your capacity and budget.

🌐 Website: https://richipelletizer.com/

                       https://richipelletizer.com/alfalfa-pellet-machine/

📧 Email: [email protected]

📞 Tel/WhatsApp/Wechat: +86 15238494867

