The Buckeye Institute - Public School Vouchers
Common Sense Ohio
8 views • 10 months ago

In this episode, Norm Murdock and Brett Johnson are joined by Greg Lawson from The Buckeye Institute to dive into the critical issue of public school education vouchers in Ohio.


We'll start with a nod to last week's discussion on reparations, slavery, and Ohio's pivotal role during the Civil War. Then, we'll explore the origins and expansion of Ohio's school voucher programs, including their impact during COVID-19 and their recent universal application.


Our guests will unpack the intricacies of the Ohio voucher program, shedding light on its funding mechanisms and eligibility criteria, as well as the broader implications for public and private education in Ohio.


We'll also tackle the contentious debates surrounding school choice, teacher unions, and the potential future of education in the state. Whether you're a parent, educator, or policy enthusiast, this episode is packed with insights you won't want to miss.


And a special thanks to our sponsor, ﻿Harper CPA Plus﻿ for making this episode possible. Stay tuned for an enlightening conversation that gets to the heart of education reform in the Buckeye State.


www.commonsenseohioshow.com

www.facebook.com/commonsenseohio/

www.rumble.com/user/CommonSenseOhioShow

www.youtube.com/@CommonSenseOhioShow

www.brighteon.com/channels/commonsenseohio


Harper & Co CPA Plus - www.harpercpaplus.com/


CPAs and accountants providing accounting, tax, and business advisory services. You deserve a trusted CPA firm partner who has helped hundreds of businesses go from paying the bills to building the business and lifestyle of their dreams.

ohiopublic schoolsschool vouchersschool choicecovidbuckeye institute
