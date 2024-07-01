The Buckeye Institute - Public School Vouchers

In this episode, Norm Murdock and Brett Johnson are joined by Greg Lawson from The Buckeye Institute to dive into the critical issue of public school education vouchers in Ohio.





We'll start with a nod to last week's discussion on reparations, slavery, and Ohio's pivotal role during the Civil War. Then, we'll explore the origins and expansion of Ohio's school voucher programs, including their impact during COVID-19 and their recent universal application.





Our guests will unpack the intricacies of the Ohio voucher program, shedding light on its funding mechanisms and eligibility criteria, as well as the broader implications for public and private education in Ohio.





We'll also tackle the contentious debates surrounding school choice, teacher unions, and the potential future of education in the state. Whether you're a parent, educator, or policy enthusiast, this episode is packed with insights you won't want to miss.





And a special thanks to our sponsor, ﻿Harper CPA Plus﻿ for making this episode possible.





