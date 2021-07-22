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Liquefaction and dump of dead bodies - Wisconsin Senate + 20 states | Holttestek cseppfolyósítása és kiengedése - Wisconsin szenátus + 20 állam
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138 views • July 22, 2021
Thu May 13, 2021
Wisconsin Senate approves bill to dissolve dead bodies, dump them in sewer
Dozens Of US States Liquefy Dead & Spray Biosludge On Crops, Parks, Playgrounds
Wisconsin szenátusa jóváhagyja a holttestek feloldására, csatornába dobására vonatkozó törvényjavaslatot
Több tucat amerikai államban cseppfolyósítják a halottakat és permetezik az ilyen bioiszapot a növényekre, parkokra, játszóterekre
https://legiscan.com/WI/text/SB228/2021
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/wisconsin-senate-approves-bill-to-dissolve-dead-bodies-dump-them-in-sewer
https://www.infowars.com/posts/soylent-green-2021-dozens-of-us-states-liquefy-dead-spray-biosludge-on-crops-parks-playgrounds/
Wisconsin Senate approves bill to dissolve dead bodies, dump them in sewer
Dozens Of US States Liquefy Dead & Spray Biosludge On Crops, Parks, Playgrounds
Wisconsin szenátusa jóváhagyja a holttestek feloldására, csatornába dobására vonatkozó törvényjavaslatot
Több tucat amerikai államban cseppfolyósítják a halottakat és permetezik az ilyen bioiszapot a növényekre, parkokra, játszóterekre
https://legiscan.com/WI/text/SB228/2021
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/wisconsin-senate-approves-bill-to-dissolve-dead-bodies-dump-them-in-sewer
https://www.infowars.com/posts/soylent-green-2021-dozens-of-us-states-liquefy-dead-spray-biosludge-on-crops-parks-playgrounds/
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