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Live El Paso Shooting Updates - Keenan Willard - CBS4 - via KFOX14
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152 views • August 07, 2019
From Keenan Willard CBS4 via KFOX14
"Police just gave an updated briefing with the latest information. We have 30 plus people injured, and the body count, the death count over 10 at this point. So, we have 2 active shooters, 2 males, the scene is still active out here and we have recovered one weapon. And police have found a Honda Civic belonging to one of the shooters, they are investigating that right now."
"Police just gave an updated briefing with the latest information. We have 30 plus people injured, and the body count, the death count over 10 at this point. So, we have 2 active shooters, 2 males, the scene is still active out here and we have recovered one weapon. And police have found a Honda Civic belonging to one of the shooters, they are investigating that right now."
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