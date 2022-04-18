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jwilderness What's Going On Vol. 5 Collapsing Athletes
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81 views • April 18, 2022
jwilderness What's Going On Vol. 5 Collapsing Athletes
J Wilderness
https://rumble.com/v11c0gn-whats-going-on-vol.-5-.html
https://odysee.com/@JWild:6/whats-going-on-vol-5:2
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9u3EkrM0lqU
What's Going On? Vol. 5
WGO Playlist (Vol.1-5): https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Read more: https://hive.blog/@jonboka
The motivation for these videos is simply to ask the question - What's Going On? If you find yourself asking questions having watched it, that's a good thing, click the link above to maybe learn more. Best wishes to all the athletes who have been experiencing issues and rest in peace to those who we've sadly lost.
My socials: https://linktr.ee/JWilderness
Audio: Sting "Shape of my Heart"
J Wilderness
https://rumble.com/v11c0gn-whats-going-on-vol.-5-.html
https://odysee.com/@JWild:6/whats-going-on-vol-5:2
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9u3EkrM0lqU
What's Going On? Vol. 5
WGO Playlist (Vol.1-5): https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Read more: https://hive.blog/@jonboka
The motivation for these videos is simply to ask the question - What's Going On? If you find yourself asking questions having watched it, that's a good thing, click the link above to maybe learn more. Best wishes to all the athletes who have been experiencing issues and rest in peace to those who we've sadly lost.
My socials: https://linktr.ee/JWilderness
Audio: Sting "Shape of my Heart"
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