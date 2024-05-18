Create New Account
Russian forces are STUNNED by what they just found in Ukraine!! Redacted with Clayton Morris
channel image
Neroke-5
33 Subscribers
209 views
Published 20 hours ago

Mirrored Content
What happens when when you steal all the money and don't build defensive structures to stop the advance of the Russian army? Ask Ukraine! New reports show Ukraine build shell companies to steal millions in US dollars meant for trenches and fortifications.

Keywords
corruptionrussiawarukrainezelensky

