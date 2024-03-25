NICOTINE REVERSES PARKINSONS, ALZHEIMERS AND MYOCARDITIS 🚬 DR. BRYAN ARDIS

ARDIS: Within 2 weeks all his Parkinsons symptoms disappeared. Nicotine reverses parkinsons, alzheimers and MYOCARDITIS. Rugby 7mg patch





6:30 minutes. Myocarditis Info. 7-8 minutes: brain cancer.





3:30 minutes. "Six months ago I started putting a 7mg nicotine patch on my husband. Within 2 weeks all his parkinsons symptoms disappeared."





3:30 minutes. "My husband was diagnosed with parkinsons disease 6 years ago. Our whole life has been a wreck. 6 months ago I watched a presentation you did where you showed how...[Rugby Clear Nicotine Transdermal System 7 mg on Amazon] nicotine patches help you beat parkinsons....Six months ago I started putting a 7mg nicotine patch on my husband. Within 2 weeks all his parkinsons symptoms disappeared. He is parkinsons free. He does not have parkinsons anymore. Our whole life has changed because you did a presentation on how to beat parkinsons with nicotine....Nicotine cures and prevents myocarditis... All symptoms and damage of the heart is reversed by nicotine alone."





Did you know your organic veggies are high in nicotine? "Did you know that nicotine is a reversing agent and a cure for Parkinsons? Did you know nicotine is a curing agent and preventative for Alzheimers. Did you know that nicotine can prevent and cure Multple Sclerosis (MS)? Did you know that during the pandemic they were able to prove and show that could dissolve a brain tumor in any mammal with nicotine in 3 days? It is published that nicotine by itself can reverse hypothyroidism." ~ Dr. Bryan Ardis





Rugby Clear Nicotine Transdermal System 7 mg with the fewest additives at https://www.amazon.com/Nicotine-Transdermal-System-Compare-Habitrol/dp/B0036LAE3I/





Nicotine Lozenges at https://www.nicnac.com/





Nicotine Playlist at: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/2d3f1f78-40bf-478a-83ef-d3c4c2eef3dd?index=1





Note: We do not recommend smoking, as the pyrazine ADDITIVES are addictive. Cigarrettes are full of toxic additives. Go organic. The arsenic additives are toxic. Also the sugar additives feed cancer. Nicotine is a naturally occurring, beneficial nutrient in eggplant, tomato, potato and many other vegetables.





FULL SHOW The Shocking Truth About Nicotine and Its Bizarre NWO Connection w/ Dr. Ardis





https://rumble.com/v4g9qef-the-shocking-truth-about-nicotine-and-its-bizarre-nwo-connection-w-dr.-ardi.html





https://www.brighteon.com/649a5109-c224-4147-aa72-cf382ce7efad





Source: https://www.brighteon.com/e49e0c95-604e-4177-bd96-a2e81be2ab24