"Ukraine's NATO membership is irreversible - Orban has nothing to negotiate about" – Finnish President

"Ukraine's NATO membership is irreversible. Orban has nothing to negotiate about." – Finish President Alexander Stubb definitely has the most soy/punchable vibe out of all of the NATO puppets.

🤷‍♂️ It's good that no one cares about what soy nazis have to say.

Stubb also forgot, that ALL members states must agree to accept Ukraine into NATO and so far Slovakia and Hungary publicly stated they will not do that.