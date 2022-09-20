Putins ANNIHILATORY Plan is Ready to Launch and the West Knows It Redacted w Clayton Morris - 091922

I'm sharing this video and description from “Redacted” on YouTube.

Putin's ANNIHILATORY plan is ready to launch, and the west knows it | Redacted with Clayton Morris

Redacted





There was terrible killing in the Donbask region of Ukraine today. It was one of the bloodiest days in recent history. Now citizens of the region are calling for a vote to annex the region from Ukraine. Will the West allow it? Meanwhile, Russian President Putin is warning of severe retalliation as the West ratches up its involvement.





