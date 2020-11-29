RETALIATION IS COMING

link to the video from 9 / 2 / 2020:link to the news with assassination:WAKE UP !!WE ARE LIVING IN THE BIBLICAL WORLD IN THE PROPHESIED LAST DAYS BEFORE CHRIST'S RETURN AND YOU DO NOT WANT TO BE LEFT BEHIND HERE !!YOU ARE BEING DECEIVED BY THIS SATANIC WORLDSEEK JESUS NOW !! HE IS THE ONLY WAY OUT !!JESUS = THE WORDRomans 10:9 That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved.Romans 10:13 For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved.2 Timothy 2:19 Nevertheless the foundation of God standeth sure, having this seal, The Lord knoweth them that are his. And, Let every one that nameth the name of Christ depart from iniquity.