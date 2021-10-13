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More WORLD POPULATION CLOCK counts, Strange numbers, off by more than 100 Million
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117 views • October 13, 2021
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See for yourself:
https://www.worldometers.info/world-population/
https://www.census.gov/popclock/world
https://www.live-counter.com/world-population/
https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/country/israel/#graph-cases-daily
https://www.worldometers.info/world-population/israel-population/
https://tradingeconomics.com/australia/coronavirus-deaths
And for More BS Statistics from Aussie Tyrants:
https://www.abs.gov.au/statistics/people/population/deaths-australia/latest-release
Good luck on your search for truth... thanks for listening!
See for yourself:
https://www.worldometers.info/world-population/
https://www.census.gov/popclock/world
https://www.live-counter.com/world-population/
https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/country/israel/#graph-cases-daily
https://www.worldometers.info/world-population/israel-population/
https://tradingeconomics.com/australia/coronavirus-deaths
And for More BS Statistics from Aussie Tyrants:
https://www.abs.gov.au/statistics/people/population/deaths-australia/latest-release
Good luck on your search for truth... thanks for listening!
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