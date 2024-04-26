Create New Account
The VA is failing Veterans: Former US Sec of Veterans Affairs Robert Wilkie
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday

The VA is failing Veterans:  Navy Veteran Tommy Marquez and former United States Secretary of Veterans Affairs Robert Wilkie react to the failures of the VA, the latest Supreme Court ruling against the VA Dept. of Education restrictions and more on NEWSMAX's "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE"

Keywords
newsmaxfront linecarl higbie

