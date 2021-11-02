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The Global Threat of Vaccine Mandates and Passports (James Corbett-The Corbett Report)
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102 views • November 02, 2021
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/11/02/fighting-vaccine-mandates-passports.aspx?ui=db1c8443091da8e5adafcb987fb464e0897952a7a94345dffa47df648a2295a5&;sd=20120913&cid_source=dnl&cid_medium=email&cid_content=art1HL&cid=20211102_HL2&mid=DM1033180&rid=1310579866
https://www.youtube.com/embed/AQgzcHQc0F0?wmode=transparent&;rel=0
https://www.corbettreport.com/
James Corbett of The Corbett Report Solution Watch explores how we can thwart the threat of vaccine mandates and passports. As noted by Corbett, this threat is worldwide.
There’s not a nation in the world that can expect to not face vaccine mandates and passports, for the simple reason that the passports are a foundational part of the new economic control system that is being rolled out.
So, while it appears people have successfully pushed back in some areas — including the U.K., which recently announced it would scrap the passport requirement for restaurants and other public venues, and in Florida, where Gov. Ron DeSantis is calling on businesses to pay for adverse reactions if they mandate the shot (see his speech below) — we must remain vigilant, not let up, and not give an inch.
https://www.youtube.com/embed/AQgzcHQc0F0?wmode=transparent&;rel=0
https://www.corbettreport.com/
James Corbett of The Corbett Report Solution Watch explores how we can thwart the threat of vaccine mandates and passports. As noted by Corbett, this threat is worldwide.
There’s not a nation in the world that can expect to not face vaccine mandates and passports, for the simple reason that the passports are a foundational part of the new economic control system that is being rolled out.
So, while it appears people have successfully pushed back in some areas — including the U.K., which recently announced it would scrap the passport requirement for restaurants and other public venues, and in Florida, where Gov. Ron DeSantis is calling on businesses to pay for adverse reactions if they mandate the shot (see his speech below) — we must remain vigilant, not let up, and not give an inch.
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