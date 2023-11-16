Create New Account
They're going to say they're justified in genocide just like they say the Nazis try to do with them but they had their own brothers collaborating with the Nazis and they are the new Nazis.
Search mission to find Terrace. They are obliterating and tire City’s.  He said he will change it for generations, while generations is an 80 years. They’re going to say they’re justified in genocide just like they say the Nazis try to do with them but they had their own brothers collaborating with the Nazis and they are the new Nazis.

Keywords
worldtrunewsshocked by idf military assault on gaza hospital

