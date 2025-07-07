BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
From Ghetto to Global Evangelist, Millions Moved to Live Radical Like Christ - Greg Stier
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
409 followers
Follow
1 view • 23 hours ago

Greg Stier grew up in the most dangerous area of Denver, where he was surrounded by violence and gang activity throughout his childhood. When he gave his life to Christ as a kid, the first person he shared the gospel message with was his mother, and soon many of his family members became believers. This transformative experience saved his family, changed his life, and inspired him to become a lifelong evangelist. Today, Greg is the founder and visionary behind Dare 2 Share, a ministry focused on reaching teens with the gospel and equipping them to spread the good news to their peers. Greg’s book, Radical Like Jesus: 21 Challenges to Live a Revolutionary Life, is an excellent guide for practically teaching Christians to kick their faith life up a notch. “It’s time to take it to the next level,” Greg says.



TAKEAWAYS


Greg says teens need three things to be equipped to serve Christ: a King (Jesus), a cause (the gospel) and a crew (a family)


Your God-sized dream can be anything - every dream matters and is important


Learn how to pray and spend time every day in God’s Word


God is opening up opportunities all around us every day



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3RG5kGJ

Greg’s Story video: https://bit.ly/3OgENRa

Radical Like Jesus book: https://bit.ly/3UXQboE


🔗 CONNECT WITH GREG STIER

Website: https://gregstier.org/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/greg.stier/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/gregstier/?hl=en

X: https://x.com/gregstier

YouTube: https://bit.ly/4g4HOzH

Podcast: https://bit.ly/3ZnscSt


🔗 CONNECT WITH DARE 2 SHARE

Website: https://www.dare2share.org/


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

MasterPeace (get discounts with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom

Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin

Wholesale Direct Metals: https://wholesaledirectmetals.com/

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
christprayeremotionaldenvermental healthauthorteenagersteensghettoministryrelationshipsevangelisttina griffincounter culture mom showgreg stierdare 2 share
