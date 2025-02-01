BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

11-Year-Olds Put on Notice - Juvenile Justice Reform in Nebraska (Condensed Long Edit Version 2)
NebraskaJournalHerald
NebraskaJournalHerald
16 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
57 views • 3 months ago

The Nebraska Legislature recently introduced a juvenile justice legislative bill, a proposal that would lower the age at which juveniles can be charged as adults or detained, from 14 to 12 for adult charges and from 13 to 11 for juvenile detention. This legislative change, pushed by State Sen. Merv Riepe, Governor Jim Pillen, and Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine, has ignited a firestorm of criticism. The general public argues that focusing on prosecuting children as young as 11, while real criminals, including thousands of illegal aliens committing crimes across the state and in Douglas County, roam free, showcases a disturbing misplacement of priorities. This bill comes from a state where there is little credibility in the justice system since the aftermath of the... 

Until Nebraska's officials turn their attention to the real criminals and address past criminal events with sincerity, their efforts will continue to be seen as not only misguided but also a tragic waste of legislative energy and public funds. 

Read the full article on the Nebraska Journal Herald.

#NebraskaJuvenileJusticeFail #MisplacedPriorities #SelectiveEnforcement #LeadershipCrisisInNebraska #PoliticalPosturing

Keywords
newsheadlinesworldentertainmentweatheropinionsportsnationallocalnebraskaextranebraska journal herald
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy