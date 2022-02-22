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The Vaccine Court Exposed: The Dark Truth Of America's Vaccine Schedule
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182 views • February 22, 2022
Wayne Rohde’s son was severely injured by a vaccine 23 years ago, and since then, Wayne has become an expert on the Vaccine Court. Wayne Rohde joined the Stew Peters Show to expose the Vaccine Court system, the deadly COVID jabs, and the P.R.E.P. Act.
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