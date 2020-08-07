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Graham calls out Obama-era corruption, grades Joe Biden's campaign performance
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5 views • August 07, 2020
Senator Lindsey Graham comments exclusively on his efforts to uncover wrongdoing by key Obama-era players in Washington during presidential transition and over the course of the Trump administration, talks 'political revenge,' gives his thoughts on Joe Biden's presidential campaign, and more. - with Newsmax TV's Chris Salcedo
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