URGENT WARNING, Watch, then Read the Description

To ensure your immune system is activated, now this is what God shows me, for your immune system to remain activated they will have to upgrade to one simple solution that will not only maintain you as a transhumanised robot but control your thought process and helps you to identify who are able to participate in the financial system. In the meatime fear will programme you into readiness for the ultimate goal. They will also kill who they want and maintain the worlds population all in one system.

Humans to the devil are fools because we think we can fight him without God, he knows he has a niche in us already as our flesh is weak. As well as the love of money; all he has to do is attack us with fear and the whole world will melt at his feet. Not even the Church can stand against the devil using fear to attack it which goes to show you who is leading the Church.

The devil has set himself up by joining the Church to make his one world religion easy. To be like God the devil knows he must join God. If you cant beat them join them and divide them against each other with various religions and christian denominations and they will be oblivious until the very end where death is the cost of following Christ. I tell ya.... what a devil... he smart... as it was in heaven so on earth Divide and Conquer, it is how he got the fallen angels. Interesting to watch this all play out when fighting it can be sooo easy if we let go and let God.