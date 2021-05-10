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If you won't stand up for yourself stand up for your children America: Calgary police hand 12 more fines to pastor who feeds the homeless By Sheila Gunn Reid | December 29, 2020
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Calgary police hand 12 more fines to pastor who feeds the homeless
By Sheila Gunn Reid | December 29, 2020

Calgary Street Church pastor Artur Pawlowski has been charged, yet again, by police for providing food to the homeless. Oh, and for organizing a protest, too.

Rebel News viewers might recognize Artur from the very beginning of our FightTheFines.com campaign, when my colleague Keean Bexte caught up with the pastor after he'd received a $1,200 fine for helping feed downtown Calgary's homeless population.

Afterwards, we hired a lawyer to fight for Artur, and wouldn't you know it? The police ended up dropping their ridiculous charge.

But, just as restrictions on gatherings have returned to Alberta, so too have Calgary police returned to charge Artur. Over just a few weeks, the pastor and his brother have been given nearly a dozen fines. He's been charged for not wearing a mask — even though it was outside. He's been fined for violating orders on outdoor public gatherings. He's even been charged for organizing protests — something he assured me he isn't doing.

I spoke to Artur and his brother at a protest in Calgary about the situation, and how Rebel News is going to help the brothers fight their fines.

If you want to help support our fight for Artur, and every other Canadian we can fight for, you can donate at FightTheFines.com. Or, if you've received a charge yourself, you can tell us your story there, too.
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