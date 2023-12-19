Republican Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas signed legislation Monday allowing law enforcement officers to arrest illegal aliens.
Abbott’s signature on the legislation, known as SB4, means it will enter into law in March 2024, CBS News reported. The legislation makes illegal entry into Texas a state misdemeanor, CBS reported, with those convicted under the law facing a fine of up to $2,000 or 180 days in jail.
Repeat offenders could face a felony charge and up to 20 years in jail.
“The goal of Senate Bill 4 is to stop the tidal wave of illegal entry into Texas,” Abbott said as he signed the bill in the border city of Brownsville, according to CBS.
Read More: https://discern.tv/greg-abbott-signs-bill-allowing-texas-cops-to-arrest-illegal-aliens/
