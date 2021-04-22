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LeBron James Deletes Tweet About Fatal Ohio Police Shooting Of Ma’Khia Bryant, Says It Was ‘Being Used To Create More Hate’
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40 views • April 22, 2021
Just one day after tweeting out “accountability” following the guilty verdicts in the Derek Chauvin trial, LeBron James Wednesday tweeted a photo of the officer believed to have shot and killed a teen girl in Columbus, Ohio, calling for accountability.
In the since-deleted tweet, James wrote, “YOU’RE NEXT #ACCOUNTABILITY,” in an apparent reference to the consequences faced by Chauvin, who has been convicted of murdering George Floyd last May.
In the since-deleted tweet, James wrote, “YOU’RE NEXT #ACCOUNTABILITY,” in an apparent reference to the consequences faced by Chauvin, who has been convicted of murdering George Floyd last May.
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