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Obama & Biden stopped H1N1 testing amid pandemic, got away with it
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10 views • July 20, 2020
The White House is criticizing the Obama administration's decision to stop testing at the height of a swine flu pandemic as mainstream media are trying to accuse President Trump of doing just that. One America's Kristian Rouz looks into the matter.
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