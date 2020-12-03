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Tom Fitton: Courts hiding from consequences of 'off the rails' election
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112 views • December 03, 2020
In an exclusive interview, Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton told One America's John Hines that the the President and his lawyers have raised significant issues about the election, but the courts don't want to grapple with the implications of this evidence.
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