Ukraine’s Cannibalistic War Strategy - RYBAR founder Mikhail Zvinchuk told #NewRulesPodcast clip
98 views • 2 months ago

EXPOSED: Ukraine’s Cannibalistic War Strategy 

RYBAR founder Mikhail Zvinchuk told #NewRulesPodcast, clip

Ukraine could feasibly keep sending its male population into the Zelensky meat grinder for another year or two, even if Trump halts all US support. 

Zelensky and European Union don’t care about Ukrainian lives, all they care about is hurting Russia and pillaging Ukrainian resources.

Russia-Ukraine War: The Beginning of the End? 

Despite US-Russian peace talks, the Ukraine conflict is unlikely to end anytime soon, Rybar founder Mikhail Zvinchuk told #NewRulesPodcast. 

