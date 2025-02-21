EXPOSED: Ukraine’s Cannibalistic War Strategy

RYBAR founder Mikhail Zvinchuk told #NewRulesPodcast, clip

Ukraine could feasibly keep sending its male population into the Zelensky meat grinder for another year or two, even if Trump halts all US support.

Zelensky and European Union don’t care about Ukrainian lives, all they care about is hurting Russia and pillaging Ukrainian resources.

Russia-Ukraine War: The Beginning of the End?

Despite US-Russian peace talks, the Ukraine conflict is unlikely to end anytime soon, Rybar founder Mikhail Zvinchuk told #NewRulesPodcast.