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Proctor: What Should Happen NEXT with Impeachment & Phony Treaties
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17 views • December 06, 2019
Desc: Richard Proctor, BathRoomEconomics.com, joins:
*what the Constitution says should happen next with impeachment
*how the co-equal branches of government SHOULD have affected the House impeachment inquiry & subpoenas
*constitutional issues with Paris Climate Accord & USMCA
*what the Constitution says should happen next with impeachment
*how the co-equal branches of government SHOULD have affected the House impeachment inquiry & subpoenas
*constitutional issues with Paris Climate Accord & USMCA
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