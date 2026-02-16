THE PANTSUITWARPIG 🐗 HILLARY DIANE RODHAM CLINTON ADDRESSES 🍕 THE PIZZAGATE HOAX [NICE TRY]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hillary Clinton addresses the bogus pizzagate conspiracy that lead a gunman to open fire in a Washington, DC pizza parlor. Secretary Clinton further elaborates on the rise of fake news, its dangers, and the role of Russian operatives in spreading it. Politics and Prose co-owner Lissa Muscatine also reveals how Hillary and Bill Clinton provided crucial support during the crisis.
Founded by Carla Cohen and Barbara Meade in 1984, Politics and Prose Bookstore is Washington, D.C.'s premier independent bookstore and cultural hub, a gathering place for people interested in reading and discussing books. Politics and Prose offers superior service, unusual book choices, and a haven for book lovers in the store and online. Visit them on the web at http://www.politics-prose.com/
Produced by Tom Warren