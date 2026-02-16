BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
THE PANTSUITWARPIG 🐗 HILLARY DIANE RODHAM CLINTON ADDRESSES 🍕 THE PIZZAGATE HOAX [NICE TRY]
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
99 views • 23 hours ago

Hillary Clinton addresses the bogus pizzagate conspiracy that lead a gunman to open fire in a Washington, DC pizza parlor. Secretary Clinton further elaborates on the rise of fake news, its dangers, and the role of Russian operatives in spreading it. Politics and Prose co-owner Lissa Muscatine also reveals how Hillary and Bill Clinton provided crucial support during the crisis.


https://politics-prose.com/book/9781501175565


Founded by Carla Cohen and Barbara Meade in 1984, Politics and Prose Bookstore is Washington, D.C.'s premier independent bookstore and cultural hub, a gathering place for people interested in reading and discussing books. Politics and Prose offers superior service, unusual book choices, and a haven for book lovers in the store and online. Visit them on the web at http://www.politics-prose.com/


Produced by Tom Warren


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yc8EZ3kZ1zQ

pizzagatehillary diane rodham clintonpantsuitwarpigepic failpolitics and proselissa muscatine
