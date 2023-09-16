THE WHOLE TRUTH LAID BARE - Tell the WHO TO GO TO HELL! – THE PATH FORWARD IS FOR NO ONE TO TAKE ANOTHER SHOT - NO ONE! - THE WHO IS CRIMINAL CARTEL AND WE SHOULD NOT GIVE THEM ANY POWER

On September 13 in the EU Parliament, another set of presentations were made at the invitation of MEP Christine Anderson of Germany and some of her colleagues, listed below, who have been doing a sterling job of alerting the EU public to the tyranny that has been going on. The video of the presentations is found below.

Dr. Peter McCullough (2:36 minutes to 18:45)

There have been 2 waves of injury to the world (SARS-CoV 2 & the vaccine) – the role of the WHO appears to be adverse in both of these cases; WHO is part of a globalist NGO-govt. syndicate (actors are all named); many of these conspired in 2020 to cover up what they knew; WHO has deceived the world and impeded doctors’ ability to treat patients effectively; we’re going on 3 years now and there is nothing to relieve human suffering on this; most deaths were preventable; the vaccines have ‘ravaged the population in the world’ (2/3 of the world took them); the genetic design of the vaccine has been a disaster; everyone agrees about the heart damage done by them – many young people are having cardiac arrests ‘due to the vaccine until proven otherwise’; neurological damage is the 2nd domain; 3rd, blood clots ‘like we’ve never seen before’ which won’t dissolve up to 2 year with conventional blood thinners; 4th, immunological disorders; cardiac arrests have happened up to TWO YEARS after the shots; 74% of deaths after vaccination are due to the vaccine; in myocarditis cases, 100% of deaths are due to the vaccine; there have been 3 false narratives, the latest being that it is Covid, not the vaccine, that is killing people; vaccines are ‘causing this enormous wave of illness’; one study says that 30% of vaccinated people have experienced NO side effects; less than 70% are getting some symptoms, with a small percentage getting dramatic illnesses – some batches are ‘high risk’ (small % estimates range thus, 4.2% – 7.7% – 15%); no-one should take another shot – they should be removed for ‘excess risk of death’ – many groups are coming out, based on the evidence, saying this; they are not safe for human use; yet WHO is still standing behind these vaccines; all major stakeholders should pull out of the WHO.





Dr. David Martin (30:24 minutes to 54:56)

👉🏼👉🏼 ‘For 110 years, we the people of the world have been lied to …’

👉🏼👉🏼 ‘I’m done being polite’

👉🏼👉🏼 ‘This (WHO) is a criminal cartel’

👉🏼👉🏼 ‘We did not have a pandemic, we had genocide’





MEP Christine Anderson concluding remarks (1:12:28 to 1:18:25)