Netanyahu hard-sells Gaza genocide in Washington, but what orders does he have for Donald Trump?

The Palestinian resistance movement, Hamas, has strongly condemned the Israeli prime minister’s speech before the US Congress. It said Netanyahu should have been arrested as a war criminal instead of being given an opportunity to cover up his crimes.





Protestors brought 'day of rage' to Washington



Pro-Palestinian protesters had warned of "a day of rage" during Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit.



And they delivered.



At its peak, thousands had amassed in the streets of Washington DC. They blew whistles and banged drums, waved flags and yelled chants.



Then, after Netanyahu finished his address to Congress, they marched. On their way to Union Station, they pushed up against police lines, were pepper sprayed and arrested, but still pressed on - even as their comrades lay in agony, and in handcuffs, on the side of the road.



At Union Station, a historic building in Washington DC next to the US Capitol, they hung Palestinian flags from towering poles and set an American flag on fire. Graffiti on a statue nearby read: "We are the red line."



We'll be closing the page soon, but here are a few of the key lines from Benjamin Netanyahu's US visit so far:



Netanyahu received frequent applause as he addressed a Joint Meeting of Congress, with lawmakers cheering and standing to clap on several occasions

Outside protesters clashed with police as they fiercely demonstrated against the Israeli PM's visit

Netanyahu used his speech to thank the US for its support, but urged it to speed up military aid to Israel, saying this could "dramatically expedite" an end to the Gaza conflict

He condemned pro-Palestine protesters, including those who have demonstrated recently on US college campuses, saying they "choose to stand with evil"

He also condemned the recent assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, saying there is "no room for political violence" in democracies

Several Democratic politicians, including former Speaker Nancy Pelosi, boycotted Netanyahu's speech, with Pelosi condemning it as "by far the worst presentation of any foreign dignitary" invited to address Congress



Netanyahu will stay in the US for the rest of the week. He is due to meet President Joe Biden at the White House tomorrow, and Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday.



'Disgraceful day' for the US, says Palestinian official



The head of the Palestinian Mission to the UK has said today was a "disgraceful day" for the US’s role in world peace and global security.



Speaking to BBC News in London, Husam Zomlot said Benjamin Netanyahu would "do anything to maintain his power", including continuing what Zomlot calls "genocide" in Gaza.



He said the US Congress is the "one audience" that will listen to Netanyahu, as he has become "isolated" around the world and faces corruption charges at home.



Zomlot said it is "very unfortunate" that US lawmakers applauded Netanyahu "while he is still bombing Rafah and Khan Younis".



He called the Israeli PM a "pathological liar" and said he was "not serious" about securing a ceasefire deal to release hostages.



Zomlot added that Netanyahu came to the US for "one thing" - to persuade the US to speed up military aid to Israel so it can continue to attack Gaza.



Israel has strongly rejected accusations that its military operation in Gaza amounts to genocide, saying that it is targeting Hamas.

Netanyahu treads fine line in appeal for US supportpublished at 22:20 24 July

Nomia Iqbal

North America correspondent



Over the course of more than an hour Netanyahu sought to deflect criticism of Israel and framed the war in Gaza as his country’s battle to survive.



The speech was an effort to maintain US support.



President Biden wasn't in the chamber. Their relationship has been tense but Netanyahu thanked him for his help.



Biden has faced a split in his Democratic party – dozens of lawmakers had boycotted the speech because they were angry about the number of Palestinians killed in Gaza.



They've also accused Netanyahu of using the US as a prop to offset his unpopularity back home in Israel.



Netanyahu did not mention anything about the process of a two state solution, something Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris - who is likely to replace him as the Democrats' presidential nominee - both want.



Perhaps conscious that Donald Trump could return to the White House, Netanyahu also thanked Trump for moving the American embassy to Jerusalem. The two men will meet in Florida later this week.

