Dark Omen Ahead Xi Jinping's Upcoming Visit To Saudis

Summary：On December 2nd, Miles Guo cited intelligence from inside the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). He revealed a series of arrangements and deployments regarding the CCP's current domestic and diplomatic affairs. \nXi Jinping's upcoming trip to Saudi Arabia scheduled for December 6th stays intact. However, the journey to Saudi will significantly threaten Xi's safety.
