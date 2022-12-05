Create New Account
Dark Omen Ahead Xi Jinping's Upcoming Visit To Saudis
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Summary：On December 2nd, Miles Guo cited intelligence from inside the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). He revealed a series of arrangements and deployments regarding the CCP's current domestic and diplomatic affairs. \nXi Jinping's upcoming trip to Saudi Arabia scheduled for December 6th stays intact. However, the journey to Saudi will significantly threaten Xi's safety.

