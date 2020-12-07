Teachers in San Diego forced to attend white privilege training, white fragility, become activists

#SanDiego #SDUSD #Teachers #Racism #Racist #Liberal #WhiteGuilt #Native #Indigenous



Another day, another story about how America is such a horrible place! Well, take it from this native to American, indigenous individual, there is no place I'd rather be, there is no such things as 'native land' there is only the United States and I don't acknowledge whiny babies who try to s*** on my country!



Teachers in San Diego are reportedly being required to attend a 'white privilege' training in which they are asked to commit to becoming 'anti racist' and acknowledge that they meet on stolen land taken from Indigenous peoples.



According to documents shared by journalist Christopher F. Rufo, the training is mandatory for all teachers within the San Diego Unified School District.



As part of the training, the teachers are told to discuss how they would feel if they were told: 'You are racist.'



Teachers were also asked to discuss how they'd feel if they were told: 'You are upholding racist ideas, structures, and policies.'



The documents, which were leaked by Rufo, show the outline of the discussion and the talking points, including how teachers must become 'anti racist' activists'.



In order to do this, teachers have to 'confront and examine [their] white privilege,' acknowledge 'white fragility' and 'teach others to see their privilege'.



During the session, instructors inform teachers that they will experience 'guilt, anger, apathy [and] closed-mindedness' due to their 'white fragility'.



In addition to the aforementioned, the seminar also included a section on 'land acknowledgement'.



'We acknowledge that we meet on stolen land, taken from Indigenous peoples. I am speaking to you from Kumeyaay land. We must acknowledge the hidden history of violence against Indigenous peoples in an effort to move towards justice,' one slide reads.



The acknowledgement was referring to the Kumeyaay tribe of Indigenous peoples who were forced off their ancestral lands. They lived at the northern border of Baja California in Mexico and the southern border of California in the US.



According to Rufo's article, he believes that teaching 'white fragility' will do nothing to help students improve their academic abilities.



He says 'it will only serve activist teachers who want to shift the blame to “systemic racism".'



A DailyMail.com request for comment to the San Diego Unified School District was not immediately returned Sunday afternoon.



Such trainings stem from the reckoning that the nation faced this summer over racial injustice in policing and other spheres of American life following the Memorial Day death of George Floyd, who died under the knee of a white police officer.



President Donald Trump condemned such trainings in September and moved to end racial sensitivity training for federal government employees, claiming it is 'divisive, anti-American propaganda'.