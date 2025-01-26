Please Support Our Sponsors!

Self-Pay Threat to Insurer Control

With Ron Greiner, first agent to enroll a Medical Savings Account

www.save101.com

Most hospitals resist disclosing their prices as required by Trump’s first administration. Payers like the Sharing sold by cohost Frohman rely on prices to keep plans affordable (see “MPB” at Freedom Hub’s marketplace [1]). Our sharing solution includes health savings accounts (HSAs), one of the best ways to build funds for out-of-pocket purchases. However, the corrupt American Medical Association shut down medical savings accounts for retirees.

Mr. Greiner presented on Freedom Hub (2) why medical savings accounts are so crucial for Medicare recipients - to offset their gaps and pre-existing condition limits. Restoring Medicare MSAs should be essential to Trump’s Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) agenda!

For families, Ron has another solution that relies on cash: indemnities, which make a return to old-fashioned insurance. Indemnities don’t pay providers for claims; hospitalized patients instead get money for medical or other bills. It’s very empowering, just like HSAs.

Mr. Greiner didn’t always focus on indemnities, and he isn’t Freedom Hub’s first presentation on this old-time way of paying major medical bills. Byron Hugley wowed us (3) years ago on this topic. In his Medicare MSA presentation above, Ron featured also his expertise in short-term insurance with Preferred Provider Organizations (PPO) - another aspect of health that Trump expanded in his first term and will have to do again after Biden ruined them.

What makes Greiner’s indemnity different is its amazing amount of money for a day in the hospital, rising from the usual $1,000 to $4,000 - and higher after the first year - all for a monthly charge of less than $100 AND no deductible AND guaranteed renewable (even for those suffering cancer). When employees in huge companies are asked to pay hundreds of dollars a month for coverage - even more for their spouse or children, many workers will be tempted to decline what’s offered by their CEO in favor of an indemnity. No wonder the health cartel hates HSAs and indemnities.

Republican Solutions Work! Obamacare is closed, but Free Market Trumpcare is Open! From sharing as an alternative to ObamaCare, price transparency to create an actual market, and expanded savings accounts for out-of-pocket, Mr. Greiner revives old-time indemnities as an option that is even better than the benefits provided by big employers. Know your choices.

