© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ILLEGAL ARRESTS UNDER COMMON LAW ALLOW EQUAL OR GREATER FORCE TO ESCAPE. ## IF POLICE ELEVATE TO LETHAL FORCE OR THREATEN VACCINATIONS OR PCR TESTS- PATRIOTS - TAKE [ OFFICER(S) ] OUT TO ESCAPE
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
179 views • October 23, 2020
[ Lawful Masses with Leonard French ] You have a Right to Resist an Unlawful Arrest in Georgia, says state Supreme Court
EVERYONE HAS THE RIGHT TO RESIST AN UNLAWFUL ARREST
COMMON LAW RIGHT TO ESCAPE, EVADE AND RESIST WHEN FALSE IMPRISONMENT IS IMPOSED ILLEGALLY.
EVERYONE HAS THE RIGHT TO RESIST AN UNLAWFUL ARREST
COMMON LAW RIGHT TO ESCAPE, EVADE AND RESIST WHEN FALSE IMPRISONMENT IS IMPOSED ILLEGALLY.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.