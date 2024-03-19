It was a miracle that she was still alive when a large chunk of her skin was missing

Pitiful Animal





Puzzle was a little girl found by @silivricanlari rescue team after she experienced a serious accident

No one knew how the accident happened, but the consequences were extremely serious for the little dog

The little girl was crying in pain on the street, she was extremely scared after the accident happened

After the rescuers arrived, they couldn't believe what was in front of them

Puzzle was seriously injured. A large patch of skin on her body was torn to reveal the flesh inside.

It was an extremely painful wound for a small dog, many people couldn't hold back their tears when they saw it

The little girl suffered an indescribable pain. It was a miracle that she was still alive

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HSuDRVbmyA4