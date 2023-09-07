5 sins against the Holy Spirit!

1Thess lesson #131. All Believers should have a grasp of the ministry of GOD the Holy Spirit and sins against the Spirit. Do you understand the concept and difference between quenching the Spirit and grieving the Spirit? Satan loves uniformed, immature Believers, who react under emotion instead of deeper knowledge of Bible Doctrine.
