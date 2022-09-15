CHP Talks: The Hon. Brian Peckford—Exposing Conflict of Interest in the Government’s Emergencies Act Inquiry

September 15, 2022: My guest this week is the Honourable A. Brian Peckford, P.C., former Premier of Newfoundland and the last living First Minister to help craft and sign Canada’s Charter of Rights and Freedoms. In today’s interview, Mr. Peckford points out the many ways in which the Government’s so-called “Inquiry” into its brutal and unconstitutional use of the Emergencies Act against peaceful protestors in Ottawa has been designed not to expose the Prime Minister’s abuse of power but to actually shield him and his Cabinet from serious scrutiny.

