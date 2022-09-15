Create New Account
CHP Talks: The Hon. Brian Peckford—Exposing Conflict of Interest in the Government’s Emergencies Act Inquiry
CHP Canada
September 15, 2022:

September 15, 2022: My guest this week is the Honourable A. Brian Peckford, P.C., former Premier of Newfoundland and the last living First Minister to help craft and sign Canada’s Charter of Rights and Freedoms. In today’s interview, Mr. Peckford points out the many ways in which the Government’s so-called “Inquiry” into its brutal and unconstitutional use of the Emergencies Act against peaceful protestors in Ottawa has been designed not to expose the Prime Minister’s abuse of power but to actually shield him and his Cabinet from serious scrutiny.

For more info, visit Mr. Peckford’s blog at: https://peckford42.wordpress.com


CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824

freedomchristiancanadatrudeaurightsqueen elizabeth iichp canadachristian heritage partyrod taylorconvoytruckerscommissionottawacharterwar measures actnewfoundlandinquirycharter of rights and freedomsprivy councilchpcanadabrian peckfordchp talksemergencies actconstitution act of 1982supremacy of god

