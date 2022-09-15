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CHP Talks: The Hon. Brian Peckford—Exposing Conflict of Interest in the Government’s Emergencies Act Inquiry
CHP Canada
CHP Canada
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111 views • September 15, 2022

September 15, 2022: My guest this week is the Honourable A. Brian Peckford, P.C., former Premier of Newfoundland and the last living First Minister to help craft and sign Canada’s Charter of Rights and Freedoms. In today’s interview, Mr. Peckford points out the many ways in which the Government’s so-called “Inquiry” into its brutal and unconstitutional use of the Emergencies Act against peaceful protestors in Ottawa has been designed not to expose the Prime Minister’s abuse of power but to actually shield him and his Cabinet from serious scrutiny.

For more info, visit Mr. Peckford’s blog at: https://peckford42.wordpress.com


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freedomchristiancanadatrudeaurightsqueen elizabeth iichp canadachristian heritage partyrod taylorconvoytruckerscommissionottawacharterwar measures actnewfoundlandinquirycharter of rights and freedomsprivy councilchpcanadabrian peckfordchp talksemergencies actconstitution act of 1982supremacy of god
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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