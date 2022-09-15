CHP Talks: The Hon. Brian Peckford—Exposing Conflict of Interest in the Government’s Emergencies Act Inquiry

September 15, 2022: My guest this week is the Honourable A. Brian Peckford, P.C., former Premier of Newfoundland and the last living First Minister to help craft and sign Canada’s Charter of Rights and Freedoms. In today’s interview, Mr. Peckford points out the many ways in which the Government’s so-called “Inquiry” into its brutal and unconstitutional use of the Emergencies Act against peaceful protestors in Ottawa has been designed not to expose the Prime Minister’s abuse of power but to actually shield him and his Cabinet from serious scrutiny.
For more info, visit Mr. Peckford’s blog at: https://peckford42.wordpress.com
Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada
CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201
buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824
For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.