Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Desantis opens second term with reaganesque rhetoric
70 views
channel image
NewsClips
Published Yesterday |

The Sunshine State's 46th Governor, Ron Desantis is sworn in for his second term in front of the old State House joined by his wife Casey and his three children. In the Governor's inaugural address Desantis touted Florida as the land of freedom and he offered the lessons of Florida as a model for the rest of the country. One America's Neil W. McCabe has more on the speech.


Keywords
current eventsnewspoliticsfox newsnewsclipsclipsnewsmax

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket