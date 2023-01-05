Desantis opens second term with reaganesque rhetoric

The Sunshine State's 46th Governor, Ron Desantis is sworn in for his second term in front of the old State House joined by his wife Casey and his three children. In the Governor's inaugural address Desantis touted Florida as the land of freedom and he offered the lessons of Florida as a model for the rest of the country. One America's Neil W. McCabe has more on the speech.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.