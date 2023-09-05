Conspiracy Theories & the Bible

February 7th, 2021
Pastor Dean Odle gives an introduction to his upcoming series on conspiracy theories and proves that the Bible foretold the increased worship of Satan and conspiracies in the last days.
"Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter!" Isaiah 5:20
Time article on the 2020 election: https://time.com/5936036/secret-2020-election-campaign/
Forbes article on police warrants: https://www.forbes.com/sites/evangerstmann/2021/02/05/supreme-court-will-decide-whether-police-can-enter-a-home-to-seize-guns-without-a-warrant/?sh=5dd3f85e5bb4
Israel News Vaccine article: https://www.israelnationalnews.com/News/News.aspx/292039
Hydroxy News: https://www.amjmed.com/article/S0002-9343(20)30673-2/fulltext
Elon Musk article: https://www.entrepreneur.com/article/364621
