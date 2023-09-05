Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Conspiracy Theories & the Bible
channel image
Fire & Grace Church
57 Subscribers
14 views
Published 16 hours ago

February 7th, 2021

Pastor Dean Odle gives an introduction to his upcoming series on conspiracy theories and proves that the Bible foretold the increased worship of Satan and conspiracies in the last days.

"Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter!" Isaiah 5:20


Time article on the 2020 election: https://time.com/5936036/secret-2020-election-campaign/

Forbes article on police warrants: https://www.forbes.com/sites/evangerstmann/2021/02/05/supreme-court-will-decide-whether-police-can-enter-a-home-to-seize-guns-without-a-warrant/?sh=5dd3f85e5bb4

Israel News Vaccine article: https://www.israelnationalnews.com/News/News.aspx/292039

Hydroxy News: https://www.amjmed.com/article/S0002-9343(20)30673-2/fulltext

Elon Musk article: https://www.entrepreneur.com/article/364621

Keywords
biblescriptureconspiracydean odle

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket