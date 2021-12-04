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STRUGGLE TIME BEFORE THE END .... AFFLICTIONS ....
THE FINAL 7 YEARS of the EARTH
THE FINAL 7 YEARS of the EARTH
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THE FINAL SEVEN YEARS OF THE EARTH - THE FINAL 3 YEARS
Revelation of Jesus Christ in our days

Revelation 6235
Link is under preperation

Summary
http://www.bertha-dudde.info/english/index.html

Index Themebooklets:
http://www.bertha-dudde.info/english/ebooklets.html

Full text search in all Translations:
http://www.bertha-dudde.info/english/search/

"freely ye have recieved, freely give"

Downloads for the entire edition of the New Revelation
http://www.bertha-dudde.info/english/edown.html

Up to now 2141 revelations have been translated into English.


Translations available as download:
english, french, spanish, italian, polish, russian, greek, rumanian, dutch, korean

http://bertha-dudde.info/download/index.html


Thank you for the great Picture:
from Myriams-Fotos on Pixabay



My other Channels on other plattforms! With Text and Voice and Music. Or Sound only!
check it out!

GOD corrected - FALSE DOTRINES & ERRORS of the CHURCHES
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHHv65LTxkITAYCp7R8TmQg

THE FINAL GREAT REVELATION OF JESUS CHRIST - A TREMENDOUS WORK für the IGNORANT , the SEARCHERS and the DOUBTERS
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUKyYQONAYHmKiSxhQFuGwQ

PROPHETS of the ENDTIME
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCadlHrN7GXpZuUt5V7n5Kw

THE FINAL 7 YEARS of the EARTH
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7vezICWFu4io7_Zk1W2McQ

MY CHANNEL in englisch on Brighteon - END TIME PROPHECY
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/endtimeprophecy

MY CHANNEL in englisch on BITCHUTE - THE FINAL 7 YEARS of the EARTH
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/SekPDXh0OoCq/

Archive ORG: Sound files only - GOD´s WORD - German and Englisch
https://archive.org/details/@die_letzten_7_jahre_der_erde

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

LINKS zu meinen anderen Kanälen in German

DIE LETZTE GROSSE OFFENBARUNG JESU CHRISTI - EIN GEWALTIGES WERK
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCr9_0h1j8woimjlbwcoiZBw

PROPHETEN der ENDZEIT
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCadlHrN7GXpZuUt5V7n5Kw

DIE LETZTEN SIEBEN JAHRE der ERDE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZi2i0AOH6syYeoIlqD5vqA

PROPHETEN der ENDZEIT
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCadlHrN7GXpZuUt5V7n5Kw

DIE LETZTEN SIEBEN JAHRE der ERDE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZi2i0AOH6syYeoIlqD5vqA

My new Channel onyl in englisch on Brighteon - END TIME PROPHECY
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/endtimeprophecy
Keywords
deathheavenhellsatanraptureluciferjesus christusbertha dudde
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