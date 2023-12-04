Create New Account
Today 4th December MP andrew Bridgen in parliament over the MRNA death jab
Be Children of Light
TOMORROW 4TH DECEMBER❗️ MP Andrew Bridgen is joined by Dr David E. Martin, Dr Robert Malone, Dr Ryan Cole, Dr Pierre Kory, Professor Angus Dalgleish & Steve Kirsch who will be giving expert testimony on the Pandemic & its consequences. With a video address from Dr Peter McCullough AND Dr Mike Yeadon! Please continue to lobby MPs to attend, letter template can be found here:

vaccines deaths reactions adverse

