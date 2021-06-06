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Alchemy and the Alchemist
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43 views • June 06, 2021
Want to REALLY change "your" reality?
Alchemy and the Alchemist cuts through the MISINFORMATION about WAKING UP and MANIFESTING and reveals how we got caught in the Matrix and how we are RETURNING to Paradise - SOUL. SOUL FELLOWSHIP.
ThIS video's content will ALCHEMISE your reality, free you from Matrix programming, beliefs, scripts, spells and so much more.
No more being controlled by the Matrix's minions! No more being controlled by THE MIND.
You are an Alchemist as "you are" SOUL.
Welcome to SOUL FELLOWSHIP. FELLOWSHIP is all SOULS. SOUL is the essence/potency that is ABSOLUTE. Fellowship came before friends.
Yes, I am available to private Alchemy Shifts or group shifts and interviews.
DOWNLOAD Up dated FOUNDATION IMAGE: https://lavoie.biz/foundation.html
LAVOIE eMAIL: [email protected]
DONATIONS: PayPal.Me/LaVoieTruthRevealer
Go to: https://paypal.me/LaVoieTruthRevealer -- Use the FRIENDS and FAMILY option so no fees. OR use my main email: [email protected] .
SOUL manifesting!
Alchemy and the Alchemist cuts through the MISINFORMATION about WAKING UP and MANIFESTING and reveals how we got caught in the Matrix and how we are RETURNING to Paradise - SOUL. SOUL FELLOWSHIP.
ThIS video's content will ALCHEMISE your reality, free you from Matrix programming, beliefs, scripts, spells and so much more.
No more being controlled by the Matrix's minions! No more being controlled by THE MIND.
You are an Alchemist as "you are" SOUL.
Welcome to SOUL FELLOWSHIP. FELLOWSHIP is all SOULS. SOUL is the essence/potency that is ABSOLUTE. Fellowship came before friends.
Yes, I am available to private Alchemy Shifts or group shifts and interviews.
DOWNLOAD Up dated FOUNDATION IMAGE: https://lavoie.biz/foundation.html
LAVOIE eMAIL: [email protected]
DONATIONS: PayPal.Me/LaVoieTruthRevealer
Go to: https://paypal.me/LaVoieTruthRevealer -- Use the FRIENDS and FAMILY option so no fees. OR use my main email: [email protected] .
SOUL manifesting!
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