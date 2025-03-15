CTP 20250317 S2EMarSpecial7 Music Weeks Wk 2 Ep 1 Music Censorship and Cancel Culture BTS/SP Video

CTP S2EMarSpecial7 23m 58s before audio editing

CTP S2EMarSpecial7 NOTES ( listen (Mon Mar 17 2025 and thereafter) at:

https://www.buzzsprout.com/2210487/ )...

CTP MUSIC WEEKS multiple days spanning a couple weeks of Music/Entertainment related Guests episodes that will be a lot of Fun and break mainly from Faith and/or Politics (unless the Guest goes there) focusing on “Entertainment” fare starting March 10th of 2025 including Benjamin Barnes, Lady Redneck, John Vento and his Nieds Hotel Band, Adam Blaylock (Heart Songs podcast), Jam Your Gram (Singing Telegrams, yes they are still a thing), Michael William (US Veteran and former Police Officer), Marcus Manderson (BarryManilow-esque, writes Jingles too), Kristi Jacques, "The Music God" CJPlain (relax folks, "Music" God as many Artists joke they are ROCK GOD's), HeIsTheArtist, Franklin Sane (for those that will get the Bowie reference), also focus on Music Censorship episode (including talk of “Professor Of Rock” Taboo Tunes YouTube shows), more.

CTP MUSIC WEEKS started Mon March 10th...

CTP (S2EMarSpeical7) Mar 2025 Music Weeks Wk 2 Ep 1: Censorship and Cancel Culture in Music

See buzzsprout Transcript for fuller/extended Show Notes (inc. related links) and Transcript Bonus

Transcript Bonus: "Music, Tv, Politics" TheLibertyBeacon piece

CTP (S2EMarSpeical7) Mar 2025 Music Weeks Wk 2 Ep 1: Censorship in the Spotlight

Censorship and cancel culture have created a paradoxical situation where we can't even name certain songs to discuss their positive messages, as demonstrated by a powerful Cher song that promotes judging people by character rather than appearance.

• Music censorship prevents honest conversations even when content has positive intent

• Some artists like Cher abandon their own work rather than contextualizing it for modern audiences

• The song in question actually promotes a Martin Luther King Jr-style message about character over appearance

• Professor of Rock's "Taboo Tunes" series documents music effectively removed from circulation

• When we cannot name what we're discussing, meaningful cultural conversations become impossible

• Platform censorship forces content creators to tiptoe around words regardless of context or intent

Check out my deeper analysis of this topic on my Substack at tinyurl.com/JLDonSubstack where I can discuss the song without platform restrictions.

[ Addl. Copyright material here-in, Used With Permission ]