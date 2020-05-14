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Emergency Press Conference Live! UN Says Covid-19 Lockdown Will Never End... - FULL SHOW 5/14/20
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222 views • May 14, 2020
Big Pharma working through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is establishing a medical dictatorship via the WHO and United Nations. Tune in as we discuss the technocracy emerging from the Covid-19 lockdowns that intends to supercede elected governments. Share this link!
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