Culture Shock

Countering Culture
* Libs freak out over common-sense comments.
* [Bidan] makes mockery of Catholic faith.
* You must fully embrace leftism or face the wrath.
* Data disprove lies re: child mutilation.
* Children sacrificed on the woke altar.
* They want to root out all religion.
* Most rotten aspects of society are praised.
* Pro-Christian ideals firmly rebuked by leftists.
* The happiest women are married mothers.
* Leftists seek to destroy the nuclear family.
The full segment is linked below.
Newsmax | Rob Schmitt Tonight (17 May 2024)
